Other income surge boosts SBI net 12.5% to Rs 19,160 crore; says tariff war has no serious impact on assets

MUMBAI: State Bank of India has reported a street-beating set of numbers with net income rising 12.5% on-year to Rs 19,160 crore in the June quarter, primarily driven by the gains from treasury operations and better asset quality which though did not help the nation’s largest lender as the margin has been hit by the crimped yields on advances in a falling interest rate regime.

The total income of the bank rose 10.31% to Rs 1.35 trillion in the reporting period, while the key net interest income stood almost flat at Rs 41,072 crore, down 13 bps on-year, as the key profitability gauge net interest margin (overall) slipped 32 bps to 2.90% while the domestic margin fell 33 bps to 3.02%. This has impacted the net interest margin and the yields on advances but a 55.40% surge in other income to Rs 17,346 crore has come cushioning this.

The bank management led by chairman CS Setty told reporters here Friday that he expects better days ahead for margins as well as yields on advances saying deposit repricing is almost done and the rep cut pass through has also been complete. Through the third quarter the MCLR repricing will also get over, stabilising the NIM and help the bank maintain yearly margin at 3%, the chairman added.

Setty underplayed the concerns about the tariff war impact on the banking system in general and also SBI in particular saying the five badly hit sectors have very diversified credit lines.

More than the second line impact on asset quality or inflation or the first line impact on credit demand, the real concern arising from the tariff war is the uncertainty it has created in the minds of corporates, Setty told reporters.