ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance in SB accounts five fold to Rs 50,000 in metros 

MUMBAI: The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has effected a steep five fold increase in the minimum average monthly balance requirement. The changed minimum balance requirement is applicable to only new savings accounts (non-salary) opened from August across all regions with the demand in metros going up to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000 and in non-metros to Rs 25,000 from Rs 5,000 now.

Non-maintenance of the required balance will invite a penalty of 6% of the required balance deficit or Rs 500, whichever is less. These charges are imposed even as most of the public sector banks have waived this clause in recent months. In fact, SBI has done so since 2020.

For new savings accounts opened from this month in rural branches the balance requirement is Rs 10,000 compared to Rs 2,500 earlier.

However, the interest that these accounts will earn remains unchanged at a low 2.5 percent per annum, one of the lowest in the industry after SBI’s 2.25 per cent rate, according to the updated service terms posted on the bank’s website.