Opus Paints shows double-digit revenue growth: Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries’ new decorative paints business -- Birla Opus -- is emerging as a key driver of growth. Birla Opus has shown strong performance, with its decorative paints revenue growing by a double-digit percentage quarter-over-quarter, the company said recently while announcing its quarterly numbers.

According to internal estimates of the company, Birla Opus is India’s 3rd largest decorative paints brand in terms of revenue.

This growth is credited to a combination of increased category penetration and the expansion of its distribution network. The brand's product reach has now extended to more than 8,000 towns across India.

Grasim has made substantial investments to build the Birla Opus brand, with a total capital expenditure of Rs 9,555 crore allocated to the paints business as of June 30, 2025. This investment has been executed without any project overruns, with six simultaneous greenfield plants being set up.