Opus Paints shows double-digit revenue growth: Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries’ new decorative paints business -- Birla Opus -- is emerging as a key driver of growth. Birla Opus has shown strong performance, with its decorative paints revenue growing by a double-digit percentage quarter-over-quarter, the company said recently while announcing its quarterly numbers.
According to internal estimates of the company, Birla Opus is India’s 3rd largest decorative paints brand in terms of revenue.
This growth is credited to a combination of increased category penetration and the expansion of its distribution network. The brand's product reach has now extended to more than 8,000 towns across India.
Grasim has made substantial investments to build the Birla Opus brand, with a total capital expenditure of Rs 9,555 crore allocated to the paints business as of June 30, 2025. This investment has been executed without any project overruns, with six simultaneous greenfield plants being set up.
The company has commenced trial production of water-based paints and emulsions at its sixth plant in Kharagpur, with commercialization on track for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (Q2FY26). After this, the company’s capacity of the organised paints industry would reach 24% with an installed capacity of 1,332 MLPA.
Opus is also expanding its branded franchise retail outlets to over 400 towns. The product portfolio has been scaled up to 179 products and more than 1,460 SKUs. The company has also introduced innovative features such as scuff-resistance, superior coverage, spatter-proofing, and high gloss finishes.
While investments in the paints business partially offset Grasim's overall EBITDA growth, the company's consolidated revenue was up 16% year-over-year, and EBITDA grew by 36%.
The entry of Grasim Industries in the paints business has disrupted the highly stratified sector dominated by Asian Paints and Berger Paints.