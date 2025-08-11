Adani Defence, Prime Aero acquire MRO firm Indamer Technics

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), through its venture Horizon Aero Solutions Limited, in partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in private-sector Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) service provider Indamer Technics Private Limited (ITPL). The financial details of the transaction have not been provided by the company.
Horizon is a 50-50 partnership between ADSTL and Prime Aero, a company owned by Prajay Patel, the director of Indamer Technics.
Located at Nagpur in the MIHAN special economic zone (SEZ), ITPL has set up a greenfield facility on the 30-acre site. The facility has the capacity to accommodate 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars. ITPL is approved by DGCA, FAA (USA) and other global civil aviation regulators. The company offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services, including Lease Return Checks, Heavy C-Checks, Structural Repairs, and Aircraft Painting to leading Indian and global customers.
“The Indian aviation industry has witnessed an unprecedented transformation, becoming the 3rd largest in terms of passenger traffic. With the Indian carriers set to induct more than 1500 aircraft in the coming years, we are on the cusp of a new era in aviation” said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports.
“This acquisition is the next step in our push to establish India as a premier global MRO destination…Our goal is to create a single-point aviation services platform that is driven by world-class quality standards and customer satisfaction,” added Adani.
Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "Following the addition of Air Works to our portfolio, this acquisition further strengthens our capabilities and footprint in the MRO segment and reinforces our position as the largest private-sector MRO player in the country."
He added, “Together with Air Works, this acquisition unlocks significant synergies between the two companies, creating enhanced value for our stakeholders through integrated solutions and operational excellence.”