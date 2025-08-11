Adani Defence, Prime Aero acquire MRO firm Indamer Technics

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), through its venture Horizon Aero Solutions Limited, in partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in private-sector Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) service provider Indamer Technics Private Limited (ITPL). The financial details of the transaction have not been provided by the company.

Horizon is a 50-50 partnership between ADSTL and Prime Aero, a company owned by Prajay Patel, the director of Indamer Technics.

Located at Nagpur in the MIHAN special economic zone (SEZ), ITPL has set up a greenfield facility on the 30-acre site. The facility has the capacity to accommodate 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars. ITPL is approved by DGCA, FAA (USA) and other global civil aviation regulators. The company offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services, including Lease Return Checks, Heavy C-Checks, Structural Repairs, and Aircraft Painting to leading Indian and global customers.

“The Indian aviation industry has witnessed an unprecedented transformation, becoming the 3rd largest in terms of passenger traffic. With the Indian carriers set to induct more than 1500 aircraft in the coming years, we are on the cusp of a new era in aviation” said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports.