BSNL, global tech giants launch advanced 5G, digital tech training at Jabalpur Institute

NEW DELHI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four global technology giants to deliver advanced training in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), networking, and other digital technologies.
The training programs will be conducted at BSNL’s apex institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The partnerships involve collaborations with Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd.
Describing the initiative as a transformative moment, Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia called it “a landmark step,” and announced that the program is expected to train over 2,000 students annually, with investments in the first phase already crossing ₹1 crore.
“From local to global—India will not just make in India, but make for the world. Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation,” said Scindia.
As part of this initiative, Ericsson India will help establish a dedicated Ericsson 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT. The center will provide hands-on 5G training along with access to online learning modules through the Ericsson Educate Program, targeting more than 2,000 students each year. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. will set up a Qualcomm Institute at the same location, focusing on advanced 5G and AI training for students, BSNL trainers, and government stakeholders. Qualcomm has also committed to sponsoring training for the first 100 participants during the inaugural year.
Cisco Systems will contribute by leveraging its Cisco Networking Academy Program to develop skills in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure. Cisco will offer free access to its online curriculum and digital tools, while BSNL will coordinate efforts to implement the program across non-profit educational institutions throughout India, thereby promoting equitable access to digital learning opportunities.
Meanwhile, Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd. will support the creation of a 5G Centre of Excellence and an AI/ML Lab at the institute. The program will focus on training 300 students each year in areas such as 5G radio, core networks, and AI/ML applications. It will also include a joint certification initiative between Nokia and BRBRAITT, with support from the Telecom Sector Skill Council to ensure industry-aligned credentials.