BSNL, global tech giants launch advanced 5G, digital tech training at Jabalpur Institute

NEW DELHI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four global technology giants to deliver advanced training in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), networking, and other digital technologies.

The training programs will be conducted at BSNL’s apex institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The partnerships involve collaborations with Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Describing the initiative as a transformative moment, Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia called it “a landmark step,” and announced that the program is expected to train over 2,000 students annually, with investments in the first phase already crossing ₹1 crore.

“From local to global—India will not just make in India, but make for the world. Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation,” said Scindia.