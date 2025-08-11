COAI opposes direct spectrum allocation to enterprises over security, economic concerns

NEW DELHI: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing private telecom service providers, has strongly opposed the direct allocation of spectrum to enterprises. It argues that such a move is not viable in India due to the country’s unique telecom ecosystem, potential revenue losses, and national security risks.

COAI — which counts Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea among its members — insists that enterprise 5G requirements should be met exclusively through licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), either via spectrum leasing or through network slicing. According to the association, the Indian scenario differs significantly from countries like the US, Finland, Germany, and the UK, where private 5G networks are typically deployed in remote or geographically isolated areas. In contrast, most Indian enterprises are located in well-serviced urban zones already covered by licensed telecom operators.

The association also disputes claims that independently setting up private 5G networks would be more cost-effective for enterprises. It points out that such deployments involve high capital expenditure, not just on network equipment, but also on spectrum management, security systems, ongoing maintenance, and skilled manpower.

“Unlike TSPs, most enterprises do not have the expertise or scale to manage telecom infrastructure efficiently. What appears cheaper on paper could turn out to be more expensive and operationally burdensome in practice,” said S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI.