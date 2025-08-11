Credit Score – A short introduction

A credit score is a numerical representation of your creditworthiness, reflecting how likely you are to repay borrowed money. It’s calculated based on your credit history and is used by lenders to assess the risk of lending to you. Credit scores typically range from 300 to 850, with higher scores indicating better credit. The most common models are Transunion Cibil, Experian, Equifax, etc.

Key Factors Affecting Your Credit Score

1. Payment History (35%): Whether you pay bills on time. Late or missed payments, or defaults hurt your score.

2. Credit Utilization (30%): The ratio of your credit card balances to your credit limits. Lower utilization is better.

3. Length of Credit History (15%): The age of your oldest account, average age of accounts, and age of newest accounts.

4. Types of Credit (10%): A mix of credit types (e.g., credit cards, mortgages, auto loans) can positively impact your score.

5. New Credit Inquiries (10%): Applying for multiple new accounts in a short period can lower your score.

How to Build a Good Credit Score

1. Pay Bills on Time:

- Set up automatic payments to avoid late payments.

- Expensive to miss payments

2. Keep Credit Utilization Low:

- Use less than 30% of your available credit.

- Pay off balances in full each month.

3. Start with a Secured Credit Card or Starter Loan:

- If you’re new to credit, get a secured credit card or a credit-builder loan.

- Use the card for small purchases and pay it off monthly.

4. Become an Authorized User:

- Ask a trusted person with good credit to add you as an additional holder on their credit card.

5. Limit New Credit Applications:

- Avoid applying for multiple credit cards or loans in a short time.

6. Keep Old Accounts Open:

- Don’t close old credit card accounts,as they contribute to your credit history length and available credit.