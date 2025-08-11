How to tackle turbulent times

It will be an understatement to say that there is chaos in the financial markets today. As the world grapples with the impact of US tariffs unleashed one country at a time, India suddenly finds itself in a pickle. You can figure that out from the trend in the currency and the stock markets. These markets pick up signals of uncertainty quickly. They loathe it, and any threat to future profits is viewed negatively. Those in the currency markets foresee India’s exports getting disrupted, and those in the stock market look at the negative impact on future corporate profits. India’s Nifty has witnessed a sharp selloff over the past week while other major global indices have held firm or rallied. There are specific concerns investors have about India due to President Donald Trump’s unilateral action of additional tariffs on the purchase of Russian crude oil.

Despite all of that, the big picture in India is not so worrying. India’s government finances are strong, with no risks to the government revenue. The economic growth is expected to be well over 6%, according to most pundits. The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee has put out a benign outlook for the consumer price inflation. That indicates little or no risk of inflation ahead and a downward trend in interest rates.

You may want to read these trends and move forward cautiously when it comes to money. There is a risk to your investments. However, there are ways to work your way. You can take a leaf out of the ancient Greek philosophy or Stoicism. The concept evolved in the third century BC. The concept of ‘control your controllables’ means that your habits with money are far more critical than the external turmoil around you. A disciplined approach to investing is better than trying to time the market in turbulent times. A market fall in such a state of uncertainty could be like catching falling knives.