Indian M&A deal value jumps 115% in July

NEW DELHI: India's dealmaking landscape witnessed a significant surge in July 2025, with a remarkable 115% growth in deal value (Excluding capital market deals). According to the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker, the total value of deals reached $16.4 billion across 227 transactions. This growth was fueled by strong momentum in both mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital market activities, including IPOs and QIPs.

Excluding capital market deals, July saw an 18% rise in deal volumes, from 169 in June to 200, and a remarkable 115% surge in values—from $4.2 billion to $9.1 billion, the report said.

The mergers and acquisition (M&A) landscape saw a sharp increase, with 83 deals valued at $7 billion, a 340% jump in value from June. The month featured three billion-dollar deals, with the largest being JSW Paints' $1.5 billion acquisition of a 75% stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd.