RBI washes hands off ICICI Bank's five-fold increase in minimum balance

The RBI has washed its hands off the five-fold increase in the average monthly minimum balance requirement that ICICI Bank has introduced on new non-salary accounts -- ranging from Rs 10,000 in rural branches to a high Rs 50,000 in metro branches from this month -- saying the subject is not within the regulatory purview of the central bank.

Addressing a financial inclusion event in rural Gujarat on Monday, governor Sanjay Malhotra told reporters, “The RBI has left it to banks to charge or not to charge a penalty on not having minimum balance in a savings account, and so this doesn't fall under any regulatory domain."

He said, "The RBI has left it to banks to decide on the minimum balance. Every bank has its own minimum balance requirement (MAB, which is the simple average of day-end balances for a calendar month).”

The governor added, "Some banks have kept it at Rs 10,000, some have it at Rs 2,000 and some have even waived it off. This is not in the RBI's regulatory domain."

The topic came up after the second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank steeply hiked the MAB for new non-salary savings accounts opened this month. While the new requirement is up five times to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000 for metro customers, it is now Rs 25,000 for semi-urban branches, up from Rs 5000, and Rs 10,000 for rural branches, up from Rs 2,500. The bank also said it will impose a penal charge of 6% of the deficit amount or Rs 500, whichever is lower, from account holders who did not meet this requirement.

Others like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank all have Rs 10,000 as MAB in the metros and much lower amount in rural and semi urban branches, while SBI, Bank of India, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda and other state-run banks have no MAB requirements at all.

Significantly, the charges are imposed without effectively giving anything in return to the customer barring a free IMPS transactions and a free cheque book—who writes a cheque these days is something that will be interesting to find out though. Also, what it offers in annual interest is as low as 2.5%, which even SBI and most other state-run banks give without a MAB requirement.

The ICICI Bank action comes at a time when banks are finding it difficult to attract money in bank accounts which is clear from their falling Casa shares—from close to 50% to 30% or thereabout for most banks.

While the industry leader SBI’s Casa (current account and savings account) share stood flat at 39.36% in the June quarter, for the second largest player HDFC Bank it was a low 33.9%, down from 36.3%, and for ICICI Bank it was again a low 38.70%, down from 39.60%.

So how ICICI Bank will be able to get account holders is something to watch out for.