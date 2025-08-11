SIP inflows hit new high of Rs 28,464 crore, equity inflows soar 81% in July

MUMBAI: Despite a heavily bleeding market, which towards the end of the month was as bad as the Covid-hit March 2020, inflows through the systematic investment plans (SIP) route hit a new high in July at Rs 28,464 crore, up 4% from 27,269 crore in June, and so did equity funds which saw a whopping 81% more inflows, making it the highest ever.

Inflows have been more broad-based across most equity categories, signalling renewed investor appetite after a relatively moderate June. Equity flows saw a record high increase of 81% on-month to Rs 42,702.35 crore from Rs 23,568 crore in June, marking the 53rd straight month of positive flows into equity schemes, according to the latest data release from the industry lobby Amfi on Monday.

Announcing the numbers, Venkat N Chalasani, the chief executive of Amfi, told reporters, "The total assets under management grew by 1.3% to Rs 75.36 trillion, despite pressures from strong dollar and persistent foreign fund outflows. This is a testament to sustained investor confidence and disciplined participation."

He added, “Equity funds saw the highest-ever monthly inflow of Rs 42,702 crore, with DIIs maintaining strong support. SIP contributions hit a new record of Rs 28,464 crore, and contributing accounts grew 5.4% to 9.11 crore, a clear evidence of disciplined investing even amid volatility.”

While the SIP inflows in July increased 4% to Rs 28,464 crore from Rs 27,269 crore in June, the total assets under management of the industry rose 1.27% to Rs 75.35 trillion from Rs 74.4 trillion in June, Rs 72.20 trillion in May, and Rs 69.99 trillion in April, reflecting steady growth and increasing investor interest.

The continuing investor interest in SIPs has seen the number of SIP accounts rising to 9.45 crore from 9.19 crore in June, with 68.69 lakh new SIP registrations in the month, while 43.04 lakh accounts were closed or matured.

According to Amfi, the number of contributing SIP accounts increased from 8.64 crore in June to 9.11 crore in July, an addition of 47 lakh accounts. However, SIP assets under management declined to Rs 15.19 trillion down from Rs 15.31 trillion in June, with SIPs accounting for 20.2% of the mutual fund industry’s total assets.

The SIP stoppage ratio, a key metric defined as the number of SIPs discontinued as a percentage of total new registrations, rose to 62.7% in July from 56.1% in June, but far lower than the spike of nearly 300% seen in April. A lower stoppage ratio suggests that a larger share of investors are continuing with their SIPs.

On the continuing growth in SIPS, Rohit Sarin of Client Associates said the substantial share underscores how SIPs have fundamentally transformed the investment landscape, effectively replacing traditional post office small savings schemes as the preferred vehicle for systematic wealth creation across urban and rural markets.