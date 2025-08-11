Sun TV says issues resolved, notices sent by Dayanidhi maran 'unconditionally' withdrawn

CHENNAI: The Sun TV Network Limited owned by Kalanithi Maran on Monday, in a disclosure to the stock exchanges said that the legal notice sent to the promoter and few others by his brother and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran have been “unconditionally” and “irrevocably” withdrawn. It further said that the issues between the two stood resolved.

The disclosure has come a month after news reports emerged that the two brothers have agreed to settle the dispute amicably, following the intervention of Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin, who is their uncle.

Although the nature of the settlement was not made public, it reportedly involved cash transfer of several hundred crore rupees to Dayanidhi, but no shareholding in the company.

“We would like to inform you that we have now been informed by the Promoter of the Company (Kalanithi) that all the legal notices issued by the family member (Dayanidhi) to the Promoter of the Company, his relative and other unrelated individuals have been unconditionally and irrevocably withdrawn by the said family member and the issues hereby stand resolved,” the disclosure made by the company to the National Stock Exchange said.

On June 10, Dayanadhi sent a lengthy legal notice to Kalanithi, his wife Kaveri Maran and six others, making serious accusations. He alleged that Kalanithi, in collusion with others named in the notice, took over the company fraudulently through illegal transfer of shares around the demise of their father, DMK leader and former union minister Murasoli Maran, in November 2003.