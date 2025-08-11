Titan to watch US tariff situation till Aug-end before any pricing move

NEW DELHI: The management of leading Indian lifestyle retailer Titan Company Limited is taking a measured approach to the evolving US tariff environment. "A knee-jerk reaction with respect to pricing is not warranted at this time," says Managing Director CK Venkataraman.

During the Q1 FY'26 earnings conference call, Venkataraman indicated that the company is performing "pretty well" despite the new tariffs. He noted that the US market accounts for only about 2% of Titan's sales, making the tariffs "not a deal breaker."

The company, which is known for its diverse range of products including watches, jewelry, and eyewear, plans to observe the situation until the end of August before finalising any pricing strategies.

In a forward-looking statement, Venkataraman highlighted the growth of Titan's international jewellery business, particularly following its recent entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. He projects that the international business, including the US and GCC, could grow to 6% of total company sales. This growth has prompted the company to explore the possibility of establishing global supply chains in different parts of the world, though there are currently "no concrete plan to share."