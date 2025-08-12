Clarks acquisition takes Indian Hotels' portfolio to 550 properties and 55,000 rooms

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) expects a significant boost for its midscale brand -- Ginger Hotels -- following the acquisition of a controlling stake in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality which runs Clarks Hotels & Resorts. The Tata Group company, which also operates the Taj brand of hotels, announced that its combined portfolio has now surpassed 550 properties with 55,000 rooms.

IHCL also inked a distribution agreement with Brij Hospitality. This acquisition is being touted as one of the largest in the country’s hospitality industry in terms of capacity addition.

IHCL’s Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said the acquisitions place the Ginger brand in a leading position in India, with a portfolio of nearly 250 hotels, and position it well to reach the next 250 over the next five to seven years.

Expressing a bullish outlook on the mid-market segment, Chhatwal said that the acquisitions will also enable the company to cater to the growing aspirations of India’s middle-class tourists, who are seeking clean, affordable, and quality accommodation.

