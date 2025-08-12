IHCL acquires 51% in Clarks Hotel & Resorts for Rs 205 crore

NEW DELHI: The Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced on Monday its acquisition of 51% stake each in ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited for a total sum of Rs 205 crore. ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality run the Clarks Hotels and Resorts chains.

The Indian Hotels Company Limited owns brands such as Taj, Vivanta, and Ginger.

ANK Hotels operates a portfolio of 111 mid-scale hotels under "The Clarks Hotels & Resorts" umbrella, with 67 properties currently in operation. The acquisition is expected to be completed by November 15, 2025. ANK Hotels, which was established in 1996 and has its registered office in Lucknow, also has a presence in Sri Lanka. Its turnover was ₹14.32 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. The IHCL transaction values ANK's 51% stake at around Rs 110 crore.