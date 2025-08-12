IHCL acquires 51% in Clarks Hotel & Resorts for Rs 205 crore

NEW DELHI: The Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced on Monday its acquisition of 51% stake each in ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited for a total sum of Rs 205 crore. ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality run the Clarks Hotels and Resorts chains.
The Indian Hotels Company Limited owns brands such as Taj, Vivanta, and Ginger.
ANK Hotels operates a portfolio of 111 mid-scale hotels under "The Clarks Hotels & Resorts" umbrella, with 67 properties currently in operation. The acquisition is expected to be completed by November 15, 2025. ANK Hotels, which was established in 1996 and has its registered office in Lucknow, also has a presence in Sri Lanka. Its turnover was ₹14.32 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. The IHCL transaction values ANK's 51% stake at around Rs 110 crore.
Indian Hotels will also acquire a 51% equity stake for a maximum valuation of ₹94 crore. Pride Hospitality operates 24 mid-scale hotels under "The Clarks Hotels & Resorts" brand, with 13 currently operational. The company was established in 2005 with a registered office in Jaipur. The transaction is also expected to be completed by November 15, 2025. Its turnover for FY 2024-25 was ₹18.94 crore.
Both acquisitions are part of IHCL's "asset light growth strategy" aimed at expanding its footprint in India's mid-scale segment and achieving "deeper geographical penetration".
In a separate move, IHCL has also signed a distribution and marketing agreement with Brij Hospitality Private Limited. This partnership will add Brij Hospitality's portfolio of 19 hotels to IHCL's network, further strengthening its presence across India. The acquisitions and new partnership are not considered related-party transactions, and no government or regulatory approvals are required.