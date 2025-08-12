India’s electronics sector unaffected by US tariffs for now: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The electronics sector is currently not impacted by the United States’ reciprocal tariff, said Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday. His clarification follows the U.S. government's announcement of a 25% tariff on select Indian imports, effective August 1, along with an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s ongoing procurement of Russian military equipment and oil.

“As of now, there are no taxes or tariffs on electronics,” said Vaishnaw.

India’s electronics exports have witnessed a sharp surge in the first quarter of FY26, rising 47% year-on-year, driven largely by record mobile phone exports to the United States. According to industry data, smartphone shipments from India to the US soared 240% year-on-year and now account for 44% of all smartphones imported into the American market.

In April 2025, the US granted a 90-day exemption on select electronics, allowing Indian exporters to continue shipments without being subject to the new tariffs. These exemptions are set to expire on August 14. A review meeting is expected in Washington before the deadline to decide whether the relief will be extended under Section 232 of the US trade law.

Vaishnaw also addressed the shortage of rare earth magnets in the country, which are essential for high-performance electric motors, wind turbines, medical devices, and other advanced technologies. With around 85% of global rare earth magnet production controlled by China, India is working to reduce dependency.