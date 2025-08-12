Karnataka Bank net profit falls 27% to Rs 292.4 crore in Q1 of FY 26

MANGALURU: Karnataka Bank's net profit fell 27% to Rs 292.4 crore in Q1 of FY26 as against Rs 400.33 crore during the corresponding Q1 of FY 25.

In a meeting of the board of directors held on Tuesday at the bank’s headquarters in Mangaluru, the board approved the financial results for the quarter that ended on June 30.

The bank’s aggregate business (gross) stood at Rs 1,77,509.19 crore for Q1 of FY26 compared to Rs 1,75,534.89 crore for Q1 of FY 25 registering a YoY growth of 1.12%. The aggregate deposits of the bank stood at Rs 1,03,242.17 crore for Q1 of FY 26 as against Rs 1,00,079.88 crore in Q1 of FY 25 with a YoY growth of 3.16%.

The bank’s gross advances stood at Rs 74,267.02 crore as against Rs 75,455.01 crore in Q1 of FY25. The operating profit of the bank stood at Rs 467.29 crore and net interest income stood at Rs 755.60 crore in Q1 of FY26.