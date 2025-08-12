OnePlus partners with Bhagwati Products Ltd to manufacture premium tablets in India

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced a partnership with Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider Bhagwati Products Ltd (BPL) to manufacture its tablets in India. As part of this partnership, BPL will manufacture OnePlus' key tablet offerings for 2025, including the OnePlus Pad 3 and the OnePlus Pad Lite.

"The collaboration with BPL marks a strategic milestone in our India journey towards deepening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our connected ecosystem. By localizing tablet production, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to India, but also creating meaningful value for our user community. This partnership reflects our long-term vision to innovate for India, invest in India, and grow with India,” said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India.

In a press note, the company said that this collaboration aligns with OnePlus’ long-term vision for India and supports its ongoing Project Starlight initiative, which focuses on deepening local integration. As part of this initiative, OnePlus is significantly expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities. In addition to assembling smartphones in India, the company has now commenced tablet production at BPL’s flagship facility in Greater Noida. Bhagwati Products Ltd will provide end-to-end support to manufacture and localize OnePlus tablets, ensuring they are tailored specifically for Indian consumers.