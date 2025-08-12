Sebi turns down Anil Ambani’s bid to settle Yes Bank investment charges

India’s capital market regulator Sebi has reportedly turned down Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani’s bid to settle charges related to Yes Bank investments. According to documents reviewed by news agency Reuters, this could leave Ambani facing penalties of no less than Rs 1,828 crore.

The case stems from investments worth Rs 2,150 crore made by Reliance Mutual Fund, then owned by Ambani, in Yes Bank’s additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds between 2016 and 2019. These bonds were written off in 2020 when Yes Bank was declared insolvent. By then, Reliance Mutual Fund had already been sold to Nippon Life Insurance, but the charges date back to the period before the sale.

Sebi in its investigation said the investment was made in exchange for loans from Yes Bank to other Anil Ambani group companies. The regulator said on July 7 that the fund's conduct caused a loss of investor wealth of Rs 1,828 crore and had a 'market wide impact'.

According to the report, Ambani, his son Jai Anmol Ambani, and former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor had proposed a settlement without admitting guilt, but Sebi turned it down on July 7. Sebi has now informed Ambani and his son that it will issue directions asking them to compensate affected investors. Monetary penalties and other actions could follow.