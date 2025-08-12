Weaver Services completes ₹267-crore acquisition of Capital India Home Loans

NEW DELHI: Weaver Services Pvt. Ltd. has completed the 100% acquisition of Capital India Home Loans Ltd. (CIHL) for Rs 267 crore, after securing all necessary regulatory approvals. The move marks Weaver’s formal entry into India’s affordable housing finance market.
The transaction was funded through equity raised from Premji Invest, Gaja Capital, and a group of individual investors. Advisors to the deal included EIP Financial Services LLP and CC Chokshi Advisors for Capital India, and AZB & Partners for Weaver.
Weaver had announced its intent to acquire CIHL in October 2024. With the deal now closed, the company plans to roll out a tech-driven housing finance platform targeting self-employed borrowers in the unorganised sector, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It also plans to focus on increasing access to credit for women borrowers.
“Closing this acquisition transforms our intent into action,” said Weaver promoter Satrajit Bhattacharya. “We can now focus on execution and deliver fair, fast, and accessible housing finance to those historically excluded from the system.”
Keshav Porwal, Managing Director of Capital India Finance Ltd., said CIHL has found “a strong new home in Weaver” and is well positioned for growth under its new ownership.
Premji Invest Partner Saravanan Nattanmai and Gaja Capital Managing Partner Gopal Jain both cited the significant opportunity in leveraging technology to address gaps in affordable housing finance.
With the acquisition complete, Weaver aims to scale quickly, combining technology and local market knowledge to expand financial inclusion.
Capital India Finance Limited is a non-deposit taking Middle Layer NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It offers customized credit solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises, professionals, and retail customers, combining strong underwriting expertise with a phygital operating model.
Founded in April 2024 by Satrajit Bhattacharya, Weaver was set up with an intent to carry on the business of, inter-alia, Strategy and Management Consultancy, Industry Research, transaction facilitation services, Debt advisory, etc., in the affordable home finance space.