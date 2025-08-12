Weaver Services completes ₹267-crore acquisition of Capital India Home Loans

NEW DELHI: Weaver Services Pvt. Ltd. has completed the 100% acquisition of Capital India Home Loans Ltd. (CIHL) for Rs 267 crore, after securing all necessary regulatory approvals. The move marks Weaver’s formal entry into India’s affordable housing finance market.

The transaction was funded through equity raised from Premji Invest, Gaja Capital, and a group of individual investors. Advisors to the deal included EIP Financial Services LLP and CC Chokshi Advisors for Capital India, and AZB & Partners for Weaver.

Weaver had announced its intent to acquire CIHL in October 2024. With the deal now closed, the company plans to roll out a tech-driven housing finance platform targeting self-employed borrowers in the unorganised sector, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It also plans to focus on increasing access to credit for women borrowers.