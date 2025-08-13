Infosys to acquire 75% stake in Australia’s Versent Group for Rs 1,300 crore

NEW DELHI: India’s second-largest IT firm Infosys announced on Wednesday that it is acquiring a 75% stake in Versent Group, a leading digital transformation solution provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Australia’s Telstra Group, for $153 million or about Rs 1,300 crore. The deal will form a joint venture between Infosys and Telstra for collaboration to propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses.

While Infosys will have operational control, Telstra will continue to retain a 25% minority stake in Versent Group, reflecting its confidence in the shared potential for growth and customer value, combining Telstra’s connectivity, Versent’s local digital engineering expertise, and Infosys’ global scale, said Infosys in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of FY 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz™ to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent Group’s cloud-first digital foundation. Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region.”