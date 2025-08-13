Tata Sons AGM to vote on Noel Tata’s board appointment, key leadership changes on Thursday

CHENNAI: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the $150 billion holding company of the Tata Group, will hold its 107th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, where shareholders will vote on key board changes and other business matters.

A major item on the agenda is the appointment of Noel Tata as a non-executive director. Noel Tata, who became Chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the Trusts and appointed as an additional director last year. His appointment now requires shareholder approval.

Shareholders will also vote on the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agrawal as directors, and on the appointment of Anita Marangoly George — co-founder and CEO of emerging markets growth fund Prosperete — as an independent director.