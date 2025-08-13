TPG, Apax-backed AI company Fractal Analytics files for Rs 4900-crore IPO

MUMBAI: Leading private equity firms TPG, Apax and Gaja-backed AI, solutions player Fractal Analytics has filed the papers for a Rs 4,900 crore primary share sale with the regulator Sebi.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,279 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,620 crore, the company said Wednesday in the draft papers.

The OFS comprises selling of shares (having a face value of Rs 1 each) worth up to Rs 1,362.5 crore by Quinag Bidco; up to Rs 1,999.6 crore by TPG Fett Holdings; up to Rs 29.5 crore by Satya Kumari Remala and Rao Venkateswara Remala; and up to Rs 1,29 crore by the GLM Family Trust.

The company also said it may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 255.8 crore.

Fractal Analytics proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the offer towards investment in one of the subsidiaries, Fractal US, for pre-payment of some of the debt, setting-up new office premises; investment in research and development; and sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha.

Fractal was cofounded by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal in 2000. Fractal supports large global enterprises across multiple industry verticals and business functions with data-driven insights and assists in decision-making through end-to-end AI solutions.

The company is backed by marquee investors like TPG, Apax, Gaja, the pureplay data and artificial intelligence company has a domain expertise spanning across consumer packaged goods & retail; technology, media and telecom; healthcare and life sciences and banking, financial services and insurance.

Its clients include Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla.

Fractal’s revenue from operations increased by 26% to Rs 2765 cr in FY25 from Rs 2196 cr in FY24. Similarly net profit rose to Rs 22 cr in FY25 from from a net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in FY24.