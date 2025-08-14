Ather Energy announces Battery as a Service model for its e-scooters to increase customer base

In an effort to expand its electric vehicle (EV) reach, Ather Energy on Thursday announced the introduction of the Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, expanded its Assured Buyback programme to a larger customer base, and launched an Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW). The electric two-wheeler maker said that the initiatives directly address the three primary concerns that potential EV buyers face: upfront costs, uncertainty about resale value and warranty concerns.
With BaaS, Ather stated that customers can now purchase its Rizta model at a starting price of Rs 75,999 (ex-showroom Lucknow) which is a 30% reduction from what customers would have otherwise paid. Likewise, prices of 450 Series starts at Rs 84,341 (ex-showroom Lucknow), with flexible monthly plans for battery usage.
As a part of this offering, customers are charged based on the kilometre usage and the cost of the battery is recovered over a span of 3 to 4 years as per consumers’ preference. The BaaS model features a usage-based payment system for the battery component, with pricing at ₹1 per kilometre based on a 48-month package with a minimum of 1000 kilometres of monthly usage.
Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said that as the EV segment continues to grow in the country, they see customers with different needs and challenges entering the segment.
“With BaaS, ECW and Assured Buyback, we aim to address major barriers that exist for customers when purchasing a new EV scooter. As one of the leading players, we stay committed to making it easier for families to experience the benefits of EVs,” added Phokela.
Ather also said that it is extending the Assured Buyback programme to more buyers. The programme offers up to 60% of the scooter's value at the end of three years and up to 50% after four years, subject to the kilometers travelled. “This addresses one of the most common concerns among potential EV buyers and the uncertainty around resale values in a rapidly evolving market,” said the automaker.
Ather’s Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW) protects customers against manufacturing defects on the battery and 11 other critical components for up to five years or 60,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier).