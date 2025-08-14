Ather Energy announces Battery as a Service model for its e-scooters to increase customer base

In an effort to expand its electric vehicle (EV) reach, Ather Energy on Thursday announced the introduction of the Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, expanded its Assured Buyback programme to a larger customer base, and launched an Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW). The electric two-wheeler maker said that the initiatives directly address the three primary concerns that potential EV buyers face: upfront costs, uncertainty about resale value and warranty concerns.

With BaaS, Ather stated that customers can now purchase its Rizta model at a starting price of Rs 75,999 (ex-showroom Lucknow) which is a 30% reduction from what customers would have otherwise paid. Likewise, prices of 450 Series starts at Rs 84,341 (ex-showroom Lucknow), with flexible monthly plans for battery usage.

As a part of this offering, customers are charged based on the kilometre usage and the cost of the battery is recovered over a span of 3 to 4 years as per consumers’ preference. The BaaS model features a usage-based payment system for the battery component, with pricing at ₹1 per kilometre based on a 48-month package with a minimum of 1000 kilometres of monthly usage.