BMW announces third price increase of 2025, cites rising forex and logistics costs

BMW India has announced a price hike of up to 3% across its entire model range, effective September 1. The German luxury carmaker cited rising foreign exchange (forex) and logistics costs as the primary reasons for the increase.
This will mark the third price revision by BMW India in 2025. Earlier, the company had raised prices by up to 3% across the BMW and MINI range effective April 1. A similar price increase had also come into effect on January 1.
“BMW India’s growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year has been remarkable. However, factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs,”said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.
He added, “Our commitment to offer best value and experience throughout customer journey is steadfast. In the festive season, we are geared to introduce several new power-packed profiles of our cars. As the strong demand for BMW’s luxurious, pioneering cars continues, we will deliver exceptional performance and innovation to our valued customers.”
Other luxury carmakers may also announce similar price hikes in the coming days as they too are hit by increased logistics and material costs. In May 2025, Mercedes-Benz India had announced a price increase to be implemented in two stages. The first stage took effect on June 1, while the second stage will follow on September 1.
The changes in car prices will range from Rs 90,000 to Rs 12.2 lakh during the first stage variants of models like C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLE, GLS, EQS, and Maybach S-Class.
As per Mercedes-Benz, the recent increase in prices is due to a nearly 10% decline in the Indian rupee's foreign exchange value against the Euro over the last four months, which has raised the expenses of importing both completely built unit (CBU) models and components for the assembly of completely knocked down (CKD) models.
BMW currently sells a range of luxury cars and SUVs, including electric vehicles, starting with the 2 Series Gran Coupé priced at Rs 46.9 lakh and the BMW XM tagged at Rs 2.6 crore.
The brand recently reported its highest-ever car deliveries in the first half of 2025. The company sold 7,774 BMW and MINI cars and 2,569 motorcycles between January to June. BMW sold 7,477 units and MINI 297 units. In the second quarter (April – June), each month recorded the best-ever sales, the carmaker said.