BMW announces third price increase of 2025, cites rising forex and logistics costs

BMW India has announced a price hike of up to 3% across its entire model range, effective September 1. The German luxury carmaker cited rising foreign exchange (forex) and logistics costs as the primary reasons for the increase.

This will mark the third price revision by BMW India in 2025. Earlier, the company had raised prices by up to 3% across the BMW and MINI range effective April 1. A similar price increase had also come into effect on January 1.

“BMW India’s growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year has been remarkable. However, factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs,”said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

He added, “Our commitment to offer best value and experience throughout customer journey is steadfast. In the festive season, we are geared to introduce several new power-packed profiles of our cars. As the strong demand for BMW’s luxurious, pioneering cars continues, we will deliver exceptional performance and innovation to our valued customers.”

Other luxury carmakers may also announce similar price hikes in the coming days as they too are hit by increased logistics and material costs. In May 2025, Mercedes-Benz India had announced a price increase to be implemented in two stages. The first stage took effect on June 1, while the second stage will follow on September 1.