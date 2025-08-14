Cognizant hikes salary for 80% of eligible staff; follows TCS move amid industry headwinds

NEW DELHI: IT services major Cognizant will roll out salary hikes for about 80% of its eligible employees effective November 1, 2025, the company said on Thursday. The move aligns with its second-quarter guidance to award merit-based increases to the vast majority of staff in the second half of the year.

The hikes will apply to employees up to the Senior Associate level, with the amount varying by country and individual performance. In India, consistent top performers will receive increases in the “high single digits.”

“Top performers will receive the highest increases. Earlier this year, Cognizant paid most of its associates their highest bonuses in three years,” a company spokesperson said.

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant posted a 14% year-on-year rise in net income to $645 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with $566 million a year ago. Revenue for the quarter grew 8.1% to $5.25 billion. The company maintained its 2025 adjusted operating margin guidance at 15.5–15.7%, an expansion of 20–40 basis points, and narrowed constant currency revenue growth guidance to 4–6%. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 15.6%.

CFO Jatin Dalal during the earnings call had said that the decision on salary increases had not been finalised earlier in the year, but the aim was “to cover a vast majority of our employees during the second half.”