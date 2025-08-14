DoT announces Rs 47,000 crore capex plan to strengthen BSNL's network

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced plans for an additional ₹47,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) to boost Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) network infrastructure. The state-owned telecom company spent ₹25,000 crore last year to install 1 lakh towers for its 4G mobile services.

BSNL has already completed the installation of over 95,000 towers as part of that initiative.

"We have another close to ₹47,000 crore capex plan in place for BSNL. Meanwhile, BSNL has done its highest-ever capex of ₹25,000 crore during last year," the DoT said, quoting Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

A consortium led by IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) secured the majority of the ₹25,000 crore project for supplying telecom equipment to BSNL.