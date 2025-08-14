Efforts are on to restore rare earth magnet imports from China: Centre

NEW DELHI: India’s trade relations with China are gradually showing renewed momentum, with negotiations underway to commence imports of rare earth magnets, according to a senior government official. The move comes amid Beijing’s recent tightening of export controls on critical minerals that are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and defence applications.

China has also issued visas to several Indian companies and both the countries are trying to figure out ways to ensure there is no disruption in the supply of rare earth magnets.

“Efforts are on (to restore rare earth magnet imports). In fact, the Embassy of China has issued visas to our companies. And these companies are in touch with the Chinese authorities. They are also trying to find ways and means by which the supply chain does not get impacted,” said the official.