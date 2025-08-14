India’s merchandise trade deficit hits eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise trade deficit touched an eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July, as a sharp rise in imports outpaced a moderate gain in exports, ahead of the looming US tariffs. India’s overall trade deficit (merchandise and services) touched $11.72 billion in July.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce on Thursday, merchandise exports grew 7.3% to $37.24 billion in July, while merchandise imports grew by 8.6% to $64.59 billion. Overall exports in July stood at $68.27 billion, up from $65.31 billion in July 2024 while imports rose by 6% to $79.99 billion.

“Despite an uncertain global policy environment, India’s exports, merchandise and service, in July and in the FY2025-26 (during April- July period) have grown substantially and much higher than the global export growth. Major drivers of the merchandise exports include engineering goods, electronics goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals and organic and inorganic chemicals,” said Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce.