JSW Cement lists at 4% premium, m-cap hits Rs 21,000 crore 

NEW DELHI: JSW Cement, part of JSW Group, made its market debut at Rs 153 a piece on Thursday, marking a modest gain of around 4% over its issue price of Rs 147. The shares were listed at Rs 153.5 per share on the NSE, a premium of 4.42% over the issue price. On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 153 per share, a premium of 4.08%.

Following the listing, the total market capitalisation of the company stood at nearly Rs 21,000 crore.

The mainboard IPO had garnered a decent interest in the market as the Rs 3,600-crore issue was subscribed 7.77 times. It received bids for 1,40,91,39,588 shares against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer. The QIB quota was subscribed 15.80 times while NII was booked 10.97 times. The retail portion was subscribed 1.81 times.

According to the draft papers, JSW Cement will utilise proceeds worth Rs 800 crore to part-finance a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan, and Rs 520 crore for payment of debt and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that the company ranks among the top 10 cement producers in India and is actively expanding its presence across the country through greenfield and brownfield projects, with the aim of doubling its grinding capacity.