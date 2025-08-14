S&P Global Ratings upgrades India to ‘BBB’ with Stable outlook

NEW DELHI: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded India’s long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’, with a stable outlook, citing robust economic growth, effective monetary policy, and the government’s sustained focus on fiscal consolidation. The short-term rating has also been raised to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’.

The agency said India’s prioritisation of fiscal consolidation, along with its strong infrastructure investment push, reflects a clear political commitment to sustainable public finances. It expects strong economic fundamentals to continue driving growth over the next two to three years, supported by more effective monetary policy in anchoring inflation expectations.

The stable outlook assumes continued policy stability and high infrastructure investment, coupled with cautious fiscal and monetary measures aimed at easing India’s elevated debt and interest burden.

Risks and Triggers

Downside: Ratings could be lowered if political commitment to fiscal consolidation weakens or if economic growth slows significantly on a structural basis, undermining fiscal sustainability.

Upside: An upgrade is possible if fiscal deficits narrow enough to reduce the net change in general government debt to below 6% of GDP on a sustained basis.

S&P noted that India’s buoyant growth and improved monetary policy framework have strengthened its credit metrics. Real GDP growth averaged 8.8% between FY2022 and FY2024 — the fastest in the Asia-Pacific — and is projected to average 6.8% annually over the next three years. This, the agency said, should help moderate the debt-to-GDP ratio despite continued wide fiscal deficits.