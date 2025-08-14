TDK Ventures invests $21 million in Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette

NEW DELHI: TDK Corporation has announced that its corporate venture capital arm, TDK Ventures, Inc., has invested $21 million in Ultraviolette, a Bangalore-based innovator in high-performance electric motorcycles. The funding, part of Ultraviolette’s latest investment round, underscores TDK Ventures’ commitment to advancing sustainable mobility worldwide.
India’s electric two-wheeler market presents a massive opportunity to cut emissions and deliver cleaner urban transport. While electric scooters have reached 18% market penetration in just four years, electric motorcycles remain below 0.1%. Industry estimates project the segment could grow into a market worth over $50 billion within a decade. Ultraviolette’s proprietary software platform powers both its electric motorcycles and scooters, enabling the transition for India’s 20 million-unit two-wheeler market. The company is also the first Indian EV manufacturer to sell in the EU and is preparing for entry into other developed markets.
With a portfolio spanning mid-premium motorcycles and scooters, Ultraviolette combines aspirational design, high performance, and advanced safety features to offer compelling alternatives to internal combustion vehicles. Its flagship F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models have won multiple industry awards, while upcoming products — the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave light motorcycle — have already secured over 70,000 paid bookings worth more than $120 million. The brand is expanding its reach from 20 Indian cities today to a target of 100 by year-end, and began sales in 10 EU countries earlier this year.
“TDK Ventures believes in empowering visionary companies driving the next wave of sustainable innovation,” said Nicolas Sauvage, President of TDK Ventures. “Ultraviolette exemplifies this with their industry-leading engineering, vertical integration, and bold vision to reimagine the future of motorcycling. We are excited to support their journey toward electrifying the world’s largest motorcycle markets.”
Ultraviolette’s innovations include a patented five-level battery safety system, a proprietary vehicle operating system, and a vertically integrated plant capable of producing 100,000 units annually. Its premium motorcycles deliver up to 30 kW peak power, top speeds of 155 km/h, and real-world ranges up to 300 km. The company’s F99 Factory Racing Platform holds the record for the fastest Indian-made motorcycle at 258 km/h. Models are priced between USD $2,000 and $10,000, targeting a broad spectrum of consumers in India and overseas.
Co-founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan bring expertise in design and engineering, with leadership experience spanning aerospace, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors, including tenures at Tesla, Rivian, Apple, Samsung, and Honeywell.
“We are thrilled to partner with TDK Ventures at this pivotal moment,” said CEO Narayan Subramaniam. “Their deep expertise in energy solutions and electronics, coupled with our shared commitment to sustainable innovation, will be instrumental in scaling Ultraviolette rapidly in India and globally. We are also proud to be associated with the renowned ‘TDK Goodness,’ giving us access to the knowledge and capabilities across TDK Corporation.”