TDK Ventures invests $21 million in Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette

NEW DELHI: TDK Corporation has announced that its corporate venture capital arm, TDK Ventures, Inc., has invested $21 million in Ultraviolette, a Bangalore-based innovator in high-performance electric motorcycles. The funding, part of Ultraviolette’s latest investment round, underscores TDK Ventures’ commitment to advancing sustainable mobility worldwide.

India’s electric two-wheeler market presents a massive opportunity to cut emissions and deliver cleaner urban transport. While electric scooters have reached 18% market penetration in just four years, electric motorcycles remain below 0.1%. Industry estimates project the segment could grow into a market worth over $50 billion within a decade. Ultraviolette’s proprietary software platform powers both its electric motorcycles and scooters, enabling the transition for India’s 20 million-unit two-wheeler market. The company is also the first Indian EV manufacturer to sell in the EU and is preparing for entry into other developed markets.

With a portfolio spanning mid-premium motorcycles and scooters, Ultraviolette combines aspirational design, high performance, and advanced safety features to offer compelling alternatives to internal combustion vehicles. Its flagship F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models have won multiple industry awards, while upcoming products — the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave light motorcycle — have already secured over 70,000 paid bookings worth more than $120 million. The brand is expanding its reach from 20 Indian cities today to a target of 100 by year-end, and began sales in 10 EU countries earlier this year.