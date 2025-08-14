US tariffs to not hit bank’s asset quality but corporate loan demand: Report

MUMBAI: Even though the 50% US tariffs will push up the credit cost for banks, it will not have any impact on the asset quality of lenders given the minimal exposure to the affected sectors, but if not talked down to a reasonable level, it will have secondary impact in terms of more slowdown in credit demand from corporates which has already been muted for some time now, says a report.

CreditSights, an arm of Fitch Ratings, sees “greater second order implications (from the higher 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods) for banks in terms of a slowdown in corporate loan demand, which was already subdued in the June quarter, and dampened sentiment towards future investments.

“While credit costs will undeniably be higher as a result of the tariffs, we anticipate a manageable asset quality impact on the banks under our coverage, given their relatively limited exposure to these sectors at less than 10% of their total outstanding fund-based and non-fund based exposures in Q1,” the agency said.