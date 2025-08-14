Vodafone Idea net loss widens to Rs 6,608 crore, average revenue per user up by 15% to Rs 177

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of ₹6,608 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared to ₹6,426.7 crore in the same quarter last year, mainly on account of an increase in finance cost.

Despite the loss, the company posted a 4.9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, which rose to ₹11,020 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹4,610 crore, while Cash EBITDA (excluding the impact of Ind AS 116) rose 3.7% YoY to ₹2,180 crore.

Capex during the quarter stood at ₹2,440 crore, as the telco continued investing in network expansion and 5G rollout.

As of June 30, 2025, Vodafone Idea’s debt from banks stood at ₹1,930 crore, while its cash and bank balance was ₹6,830 crore.

The company recorded a 15% YoY increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which rose to ₹177, supported by improved subscriber mix and data usage.

Its 4G/5G subscriber base reached 127.4 million, up from 126.7 million in the same period last year, while the total subscriber base stood at 197.7 million.

Notably, Vodafone Idea was able to restrict subscriber loss to just 0.5 million, a sharp improvement from the ~5 million decline seen in both Q2 and Q3 of the previous fiscal year.