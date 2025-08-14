Vodafone Idea net loss widens to Rs 6,608 crore, average revenue per user up by 15% to Rs 177

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of ₹6,608 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared to ₹6,426.7 crore in the same quarter last year, mainly on account of an increase in finance cost.
Despite the loss, the company posted a 4.9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, which rose to ₹11,020 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹4,610 crore, while Cash EBITDA (excluding the impact of Ind AS 116) rose 3.7% YoY to ₹2,180 crore.
Capex during the quarter stood at ₹2,440 crore, as the telco continued investing in network expansion and 5G rollout.
As of June 30, 2025, Vodafone Idea’s debt from banks stood at ₹1,930 crore, while its cash and bank balance was ₹6,830 crore.
The company recorded a 15% YoY increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which rose to ₹177, supported by improved subscriber mix and data usage.
Its 4G/5G subscriber base reached 127.4 million, up from 126.7 million in the same period last year, while the total subscriber base stood at 197.7 million.
Notably, Vodafone Idea was able to restrict subscriber loss to just 0.5 million, a sharp improvement from the ~5 million decline seen in both Q2 and Q3 of the previous fiscal year.
“This has been a decisive turnaround quarter. The investments made over the past three quarters to expand our 4G coverage have started yielding results, as reflected in the 90% lower subscriber loss compared to Q2 and Q3 of last financial year, being the lowest subscriber decline since merger. Our 5G services are now operational in 22 cities across 13 circles, and we are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint, in line with growing 5G handset adoption,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited.
After launching 5G services in Mumbai in March 2025, Vodafone Idea has now expanded 5G coverage to 22 cities across 13 circles.
Meanwhile, the company has continued to expand its 4G reach, increasing population coverage to approximately 84% as of June 2025, up from around 77% in March 2024. It also added over 4,800 new unique 4G towers during the quarter to boost network capacity and user experience.
Abhijit Kishore appointed new Vodafone Idea CEO
Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced the appointment of Abhijit Kishore as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 19, 2025, for a term of three years. His appointment comes following the completion of the current CEO Akshaya Moondra’s three-year term, which concludes at the close of business hours on August 18.
Kishore is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vodafone Idea and has been associated with the company since March 2015. Over the past decade, he has held several senior leadership positions at both the circle operations and corporate levels.
Prior to becoming COO, he led the company’s enterprise segment as Chief Enterprise Business Officer. He has also served as Circle Business Head for Gujarat and Kerala, where he played a key role in the launch of India’s first 4G services.
With over 27 years of experience in the Indian telecom industry, Kishore brings extensive expertise across functions and geographies. He is an alumnus of Delhi University and the FORE School of Management, Delhi.