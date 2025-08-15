RBI asks banks to clear cheques within hours from Oct 4

MUMBAI: To improve customer convenience by reducing settlement risks by moving to a faster, real-time clearing process, (apart from the electronic format of NEFT and RTGS), the Reserve Bank has asked banks to clear cheques within hours, starting October 4.

Currently, the cheque truncation system (CTS) clears cheques in one or two working days, depending on when they are presented. With the new system, the central bank said it will roll out a new system from October 4, 2025, which aims at improving customer convenience and reduce settlement risks by moving to a faster, real-time clearing process.

The new system is over and above the electronic methods available to an accountholder in the form of NEFT which is meant for not big payments and the RTGS which is meant for larger amounts of fund transfers. Both these fund transfer modes clear a payment within an hour in some cases, depending on the bank, and some banks completes te payments almost instantaneously too depending on the system load at a given time.

Apart from these two, there is also an instant payment method—again small amounts—under the IMPS window which is chargeable though.