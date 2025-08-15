Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs 14 for food delivery orders

Food tech firm Swiggy has once again raised its platform fee for food delivery orders, increasing it by Rs 2, from Rs 12 to Rs 14. The company cites the heightened volume of customer transactions during the festive season as the reason for this adjustment, aiming to capitalise on the seasonal surge in demand.

This latest revision marks another step in Swiggy’s pattern of regular fee hikes. Over the past two years, the platform fee has steadily increased: it was Rs 2 in April 2023, went up to Rs 6 in July 2024, rose to Rs 10 in October 2024, and now stands at Rs 14. This represents a 600% rise in just over two years. Swiggy currently processes more than 2 million orders daily, which translates to a substantial increase in daily revenue from these fees.

The company has not issued a public statement regarding this most recent increase.

Notably, both Swiggy and its main competitor, Zomato, have tested higher platform fees during times of elevated demand. They have typically retained the increased rates whenever order volumes remained stable after such hikes.

The surge in platform also comes days after the company reported widening of its net losses to Rs 1,197 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 611 crore in the year-ago period. The losses were led by the Quick Commerce division "Instamart", where the losses widened significantly from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations for the company in Q1FY26 rose 54% YoY to Rs 4,961 crore. Swiggy’s management attributed the higher losses to scale-driven growth across verticals and reiterated its focus on long-term sustainable profitability.