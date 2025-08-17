Why knowledge is your pass to financial freedom

For many of you, financial freedom is a dream. It is a world where you have enough money to pay for your travel or do the things you want without worrying about monthly budgets or making ends meet. As you review your finances and prospects for future income, you fear that you will never be able to have enough to realise that dream. Financial freedom is more in the head than in reality. For some, merely not owing money to anyone is financial freedom. For others, it could be having enough by way of investment, rent or inheritance to pay for all monthly expenses. Those who are salaried probably dream of quitting their day job and working at their own pace by joining the gig economy. The idea is to use the free time to travel the world or start up something that is aligned with their dreams.

Your goal to live your life on your terms needs your help. That is perhaps the biggest block. At the same time, there is a lot of excitement about making money, but very few are inclined to learn new things. Conveniently, the blame is put on the poor income or the complexity of learning. The inertia stalls your progress more than the lack of money or knowledge.

A decade ago, it was easy to argue that gathering adequate financial knowledge was a struggle due to its unavailability. However, the world has undergone significant changes in terms of last-mile connectivity. You have access to an enormous pool of information. For example, there are so many YouTube creators who speak in regional languages and help people understand simple truths about money or personal finance. The creator economy is also hyperactive in complex financial products like derivatives. To add to that, technology is proving to be a bridge between financial knowledge ‘haves’ and financial knowledge ‘have-nots’. Modern large language models, such as GPTs, are transforming how you search for and understand information.

From a state of poor availability of information on personal finance, we have rapidly moved to a state of abundance.

The two extremes are not a desirable state for your financial life. If you struggle to figure out the relevance of the financial information for your well-being, the purpose of abundant information flow is meaningless. On the other hand, ‘not knowing something’ is not an excuse anymore for ‘not doing anything’.