Airtel users face network outage across Delhi and other regions

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel users across Delhi and several other parts of the country reported a network outage on Monday. While mobile data services appeared to be working normally, users complained about being unable to make or receive calls.

Many took to social media to express their frustration, reporting that the issue persisted for several hours. In response to a user’s complaint on social media, Airtel acknowledged the problem, stating:

"We are currently experiencing a network outage. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. — Team Airtel".

However, the response was later deleted, even as reports of outages continued.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Airtel detailing the cause of the disruption or the estimated time for full restoration of services.