GST overhaul on the cards: Key changes explained

CHENNAI: India is preparing for its biggest overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since its launch in 2017. On August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled that a “next-generation” GST reform package could be rolled out by Diwali, with the aim of simplifying rates and resolving long-standing disputes.

The key proposal is to move from four tax slabs to a simpler two-rate structure—5% for essentials and 18% for most other goods. Luxury and sin items such as tobacco and high-end cars are expected to attract a higher levy, likely around 40%. The government has also indicated targeted relief measures, including lowering GST on small petrol and diesel cars from 28% to 18% and cutting or even removing GST on life and health insurance premiums.

These steps are aimed at making essential financial products more affordable and boosting demand in sectors like automobiles, consumer goods, and insurance. Final approval will rest with the GST Council, which will review recommendations from a panel of state ministers in the coming weeks.