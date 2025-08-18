JSW Steel and POSCO plan joint venture for 6 MTPA steel plant in Odisha

Executives from both companies highlighted the strategic importance of the tie-up. Jayant Acharya, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Steel, said that combining JSW’s strong execution capabilities in India with POSCO’s technological expertise would create a competitive steel manufacturing hub catering to both domestic and international markets. Lee Ju-tae, President of POSCO Holdings, noted that India is central to future global steel demand and described the partnership as one built on long-term trust and a shared vision for industrial growth.

The companies will now conduct a detailed study to assess the location, investment structure, raw material requirements and regulatory approvals before taking a final investment decision. Industry analysts say the project could strengthen India’s steel manufacturing capacity and support its ambitions of becoming a global hub for industrial production. It also signals POSCO’s renewed interest in India after past plans were delayed due to land acquisition challenges.

If completed, the project would represent one of the most significant Indo-Korean industrial collaborations and add momentum to India’s goal of ramping up domestic steel output while also expanding its export potential.