Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar

NEW DELHI: Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, India’s largest solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s renewable energy manufacturing base.

The fresh fund infusion will help Goldi Solar expand its production and accelerate India’s positioning as a global renewable energy hub.

Over the last year, Goldi Solar has nearly tripled its module manufacturing capacity—from 3 GW to 14.7 GW—and is now ramping up its solar cell production facilities in Surat, Gujarat. The company plans to roll out new high-efficiency modules and cells using emerging technologies to meet India’s fast-rising demand for clean power.