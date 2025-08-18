Reliance acquires majority stake in Naturedge to enter healthy beverage business

NEW DELHI: The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries - Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) – announced on Monday foraying into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of a majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited. RCPL said that this JV is focused on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a Total Beverage Company.

Founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from manufacturers of Ayurvedic products - the Baidyanath Group, Naturedge focuses on solutions that blend the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices. Its flagship offering “Shunya” is herbinfused functional packaged beverage with zero-sugar & zero calories.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director of RCPL said that within a very short span of time, Shunya has gained wide popularity among health-conscious consumers as it offers the benefits of herbs in contemporary formats. “It also fits perfectly with RCPL’s vision of global providing quality products at affordable prices along with promoting India’s legacy,” added Mody.

Siddhesh Sharma, Director, Naturedge Beverages Private Limited, stated that the partnership with RCPL is a testament to Shunya’s rapidly growing acceptability among consumers.

He added, “With our visions aligned on turning Shunya into a pan-India brand that caters to consumers' love for herbal-natural functional beverages that are refreshing and fun-filled at the same time, this is a win-win for us…Through this JV, Shunya will be made available to consumers across India through RCPL’s wide network of distribution and supply chain.”

RCPL has significantly expanded its beverage portfolio through key acquisitions like Campa, the launch of Campa Energy and Raskik beverages. The addition of Shunya would enable RCPL to expand the beverages portfolio by adding healthy product offerings, including Energy drinks, Stills, Energy Shots, and herb-infused water, among others.