Sebi mulls easing minimum shareholding norms

Capital markets regulator Sebi has proposed an overhaul of the norms dealing with minimum public shareholding by relaxing the deadline, as well as giving more flexibility in diluting the promoter stake.

The proposed framework, if implemented, will ease the immediate dilution burden on issuers, while still ensuring gradual compliance with public shareholding requirements. As part of this approach aimed at ease of doing business, the regulator has suggested retaining the retail quota at 35%, in line with the existing regulations. Instead of reducing retail participation, Sebi is now looking at addressing issuer’s concerns by amending rules related to minimum public offer thresholds.

This marks a shift from its earlier consultation paper, issued on July 31, which had proposed cutting the retail quota for IPOs above `5,000 crore from 35% to 25%, citing difficulties faced by issuers in managing large issues.

In the new consultation paper issued on Monday, Sebi has noted that very large issuers often struggle to dilute substantial stakes through the IPO, as the market may not be able to absorb such a large supply of shares. This was one of the reasons for the tiny 3% dilution in the mega LIC public float in May 2022.

The proposed framework is aimed at making listings more feasible for such companies. Currently, large companies are required to offer a higher percentage of their shareholding to the public upfront, which often results in massive IPO sizes. These can be difficult for the market to absorb and may discourage companies from coming to the primary markets at all.