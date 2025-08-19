All goods must display country of origin, MRP, key details

All goods sold in India, including those purchased through e-commerce platforms, will be required to display key details such as the Country of Origin, Maximum Retail Price (MRP), and manufacturing and expiry dates, failing which they will attract a penalty of up to Rs 5,000, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the minister said the move is aimed at enhancing consumer awareness and ensuring greater transparency in the marketplace. He added that the government is proposing new filters that will make it easier for consumers to access this information while shopping.

“All goods, including e-commerce items, must display key details like Country of Origin, MRP and dates. Proposed filters will ensure easy access, with a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 for non-compliance. Helping consumers make INFORMED choices beyond statutory requirements — supporting #AtmanirbharBharat and encouraging smart shopping,” said the minister.

Currently, most platforms only mention the country of origin in the product description section — something shoppers must manually scroll through, one item at a time. The proposal comes at a time when the government is seeking to strengthen consumer rights and promote local manufacturing by increasing transparency in product labeling. Authorities believe that mandatory disclosure of key details, especially the country of origin, will not only empower buyers but also boost demand for Indian-made products.

The Ministry is expected to lay down implementation guidelines in the coming weeks, ensuring that both offline retailers and online platforms comply with the new rules.