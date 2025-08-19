Electronics and mobile manufacturers urge to place mobile phones as essential goods under 5% GST slab

ICEA highlighted that since the GST hike to 18% in 2020, annual mobile phone consumption in the country has fallen from nearly 300 million units to about 220 million units. This has hurt affordability, slowed replacement cycles, and disproportionately impacted volume growth. With 99.5% of mobile phones sold in India now manufactured domestically, the association said stronger demand would directly fuel production, deepen value addition, and enhance India’s global competitiveness.

The industry body also pointed out that India’s mobile phone sector has become one of the greatest successes of the Make in India initiative. Production has surged from ₹18,900 crore in FY15 to ₹5,45,000 crore in FY25, while exports have crossed ₹2,00,000 crore, making India the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

ICEA further recalled that when GST was first designed in 2017, the Fitment Committee followed the principle of aligning GST incidence with the pre-GST tax burden to ensure continuity and avoid hardship. At that time, the combined excise duty and VAT on mobile phones averaged around 6%, aligning with the 5% GST slab. However, mobile phones were initially placed in the 12% slab as a transitional measure, before being increased to 18% in 2020—contradicting the original principle and undermining affordability. Notably, most states in the pre-GST era consciously capped VAT on mobile phones at 5%, recognising them as essential goods.

“Placing mobile phones in the 5% slab is not a concession; it is a correction. It restores the intent of the Fitment Committee and aligns GST design with the Prime Minister’s vision for digital inclusion,” Mohindroo emphasised.

