GST overhaul: Pricing models to logistics resets, what firms may need to do

“Businesses must also factor in anti-profiteering rules, which were active until March 31, 2025, but could be extended. A detailed supply chain review will also be essential to evaluate any possible inverted duty structure and manage potential credit accumulation,” said Pratik Jain, partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.

Companies with exposure to state-level incentive schemes may also need to reassess their positions. Rate rationalisation could affect net State GST reimbursements under industrial policies in states such as Maharashtra, prompting businesses to rework their cost and incentive models. Operational preparedness will be the key, particularly in managing inventory, passing on discounts, and handling distributor contracts.

Promotional strategies are likely to get a revamp. Manufacturers in the 5% slab often avoid promotional schemes fearing mixed supply attracting higher taxes.

With more goods moving to lower rates, companies can design more customer-focused promotions. Digital channels of the businesses will require adjustments too. Vivek Baj, partner, Economic Laws Practice, noted that companies must work with e-commerce platforms to update marketplace-seller settlement models and “re-evaluate HSN classification of goods to ensure the correct GST rate is applied from the date of change in rate of tax.”

Industry players have also flagged the need for clarity and sufficient time to implement the amendments. With amendments expected by Diwali, businesses are seeking a clear roadmap.

Shivam Mehta, Executive Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys asserts that the government needs to provide prior notice, clear guidelines and a reasonable window for businesses to make the necessary changes which will help ensure that the intended benefit of price reduction actually reaches customers in a timely and seamless manner.