ONGC and EIL partner to establish India's first helium recovery plant

NEW DELHI: OECT, the research and development arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), entered into a formal agreement with Engineers India Limited (EIL) on Tuesday to implement a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC’s Kuthalam Gas Collection Station in Cauvery Asset, Tamil Nadu.

The total agreement is valued at Rs. 39.42 crore (plus applicable GST), with the project scheduled for completion within 18 months. As per ONGC, helium is a critical resource used in space exploration, semiconductor manufacturing, cryogenics, fiber optics, and medical technologies. It is currently imported to meet India’s needs. "Establishing indigenous capability in Helium recovery is therefore of strategic importance for the country’s technological advancement and energy security," said ONGC in a press note.