ONGC and EIL partner to establish India's first helium recovery plant

NEW DELHI: OECT, the research and development arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), entered into a formal agreement with Engineers India Limited (EIL) on Tuesday to implement a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC’s Kuthalam Gas Collection Station in Cauvery Asset, Tamil Nadu.
The total agreement is valued at Rs. 39.42 crore (plus applicable GST), with the project scheduled for completion within 18 months. As per ONGC, helium is a critical resource used in space exploration, semiconductor manufacturing, cryogenics, fiber optics, and medical technologies. It is currently imported to meet India’s needs. "Establishing indigenous capability in Helium recovery is therefore of strategic importance for the country’s technological advancement and energy security," said ONGC in a press note.
The agreement includes the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), Basic Engineering Design Package (BEDP), and execution of the project through an EPCM and Supply model, which covers design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and performance testing. This project, based on a technology package developed by CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), aims to recover Grade-A Helium with 99.995% purity from natural gas. The demonstration plant will process 750 Nm³/hr of natural gas and is designed with the flexibility to operate at 110% of its design capacity.
Through this collaboration, OECT and EIL will combine their expertise to execute a first-of-its-kind project in India. This reinforces ONGC’s commitment to "Energy Now and Next" by integrating cutting-edge research with practical industrial applications. The Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant is a significant milestone in ONGC’s journey toward building indigenous capabilities in high-value gases. This initiative strengthens the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat while contributing to India’s long-term energy and technological security.