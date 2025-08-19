Ramco Cements aims to re-brand itself through “Hard Worker”

In a move to rebrand itself in the construction chemicals industry, Ramco Cements Limited on Tuesday launched a new product range under the umbrella brand “Hard Worker” in Chennai. With this brand, the company aims to provide the “right products for the right application.”

In the first phase, Ramco plans to roll out 20 specialised products, including tile adhesives, waterproofing solutions, bonding agents, and repair mortars. Over the next few years, it intends to expand the portfolio to 100 products across the construction chemicals segment.

The company currently generates over ₹210 crore in revenue from this business and has set a target of ₹2,000 crore within the next four to five years.

All products under the Hard Worker brand will be manufactured in Ramco’s own facilities, spread across five dedicated plants in southern and eastern India. Together, these plants have a capacity of 350–400 tonnes per day, which the company estimates could generate ₹400 crore in turnover from the Hard Worker vertical alone.

Commenting on the launch, A.V. Dharmakrishnan, CEO of Ramco Cements Ltd, said:

“With Hard Worker, we are unifying and expanding our construction chemicals range to 20 products today, with another 20 coming soon. This will transform us from just a cement manufacturer to a complete ‘Construction Solution Provider,’ making it easier for customers to find the right fit for their needs while ensuring world-class performance. We are all set to become a pan-India player in a very short period of time.”

At the Chennai launch event, Ramco Cements’ Managing Director Abinav Raja announced that the company will introduce a mobile app to train sales staff and help them better understand the products. In addition, it plans to launch an AI-assisted software tool to help the public identify the most suitable products for their construction requirements.

Highlighting the company’s diversification strategy, Dharmakrishnan added that Ramco expects to increase its overall revenue to ₹16,000 crore in the next four to five years, compared to ₹8,500 crore projected for FY25.