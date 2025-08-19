SEPC launches carbon cell to help MSMEs in iron, steel sectors meet EU compliance

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at empowering MSMEs in the iron and steel sectors to reduce carbon emissions, the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), which operates under the Government of India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has partnered with the reputed CleanCarbon.ai and has launched “Carbon Cell”. This cell is a dedicated end-to-end Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) reporting support platform.

Nilesh Bhattad, CEO of CleanCarbon.ai, speaking about this unique initiative, said, “Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, we will support thousands of MSMEs in achieving seamless carbon compliance and reporting under the new EU regulation. This partnership ensures effective and timely assistance for Indian manufacturers and suppliers to the EU". He further added, “Once CBAM goes into definitive Phase in January 2026, a carbon tax will be imposed on the embedded emissions of products, potentially increasing landing costs by 8–10%, depending on emission levels.”

He also made it clear that manufacturers who are found to be non-compliant “will be unable to ship their products after January 2026—making early compliance essential.”