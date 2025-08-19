TCS launches new AI-enhanced operations centre in Mexico

CHENNAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has opened its AI-driven operations centre in Mexico City which is its eighth operation centre in that country. The company has employed over 11,000 skilled associates in Mexico City over the last 22 years, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new facility, which is designed to be an engine of innovation that seeks to collaborate with local and international clients, will have AI specialists and software engineers with expertise in emerging enterprise technologies. It also offers a variety of solutions from its portfolio, including AI, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, IT infrastructure, application development and cognitive business operations, among others.

Rajeev Gupta, head-nearshore LATAM and country head - Mexico, TCS, said, “The launch of our AI-powered office in Mexico City marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering cutting-edge solutions for all our customers in the country. Our promise of creating jobs in Mexico is proof of our firm commitment to continue developing the Mexican digital ecosystem, while fostering local talent and establishing Mexico as a hub for innovation and digital transformation.”

TCS serves over 400 major clients in the Latin American region, including prominent names such as Cemex, Febraban, Banamex, and Bradesco.